Jho Low’s Equanimity to arrive in Port Klang at noon

Reporters and photographers waiting for the arrival of Jho Low’s Equanimity at the Terminal Boustead Cruise Centre in Port Klang August 7, 2018. ― Picture by G.Prakash

PORT KLANG, Aug 7 — Jho Low’s superyacht Equanimity is expected to dock at the Terminal Boustead Cruise Center here at 12pm.

A Marine Police spokesman told Malay Mail that authorities are expecting no delay and that the yacht will dock at the estimated time.

“The yacht is now passing Port Dickson,” he said.

Special Branch deputy director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador was spotted entering the terminal at 10.30am.

A police source told Malay Mail that after Equanimity has docked, investigators from Bukit Aman, a team from the Attorney-General's office and the Navy will inspect the yacht.

“No one will be allowed to board the yacht except for the investigators.

“Officers from the High Court will also be allowed to board as they need to inspect the yacht for legal procedures,” he said.

A large group of reporters and photographers started gathering at the terminal since 10am.

Members of the press were first not allowed to enter the terminal. However after an hour, a representative of the terminal finally agreed to allow the reporters and photographers in.

On August 4, Indonesia agreed to hand over to Malaysia the luxury yacht that was impounded in Bali earlier this year.

The Cayman Islands-flagged Equanimity was seized in February at the request of US authorities as part of a multi-billion dollar corruption investigation launched by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) related to 1MDB.

An Indonesian court ruling in April declared that the yacht was wrongfully impounded and should be released to its owners.