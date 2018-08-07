Ringgit lower against US dollar in early trade

There is little support for the ringgit in early currency market trade. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The ringgit was lower against the US dollar in the morning session on lack of buying interest, said a dealer.

At 9.18am, the local unit stood at 4.0800/0850 against the greenback from 4.0770/0820 yesterday.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded mixed.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9811/9859 from yesterday’s 2.9840/9887 and was higher against the British pound at 5.2803/2888 from 5.2854/5935.

The ringgit eased against the euro to 4.7165/7239 from 4.7134/7208 and fell against the yen to 3.6654/6709 from 3.6631/6679. — Bernama