Ringgit lower against US dollar in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The ringgit was lower against the US dollar in the morning session on lack of buying interest, said a dealer.
At 9.18am, the local unit stood at 4.0800/0850 against the greenback from 4.0770/0820 yesterday.
Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded mixed.
It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9811/9859 from yesterday’s 2.9840/9887 and was higher against the British pound at 5.2803/2888 from 5.2854/5935.
The ringgit eased against the euro to 4.7165/7239 from 4.7134/7208 and fell against the yen to 3.6654/6709 from 3.6631/6679. — Bernama