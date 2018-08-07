Barry Jenkins pays homage to James Baldwin with ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ (VIDEO)

KiKi Layne will also feature in ‘Native Son’ by Rashid Johnson alongside Sanaa Lathan. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — In the wake of the success of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins has adapted the James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk. The feature will be released in American theatres on November 30, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Adapted from the James Baldwin novel published in 1974, the film will be Jenkins’ third, following the Oscar-winning Moonlight.

The director’s choice of August 2 for the publication of a foretaste of the movie is a homage to the writer, who was born on August 2, 1924.

The plot focuses on the tormented existence of Tish Rivers, played by KiKi Layne, a 19-year-old woman who falls head-over-heels in love with Fonny, a 22-year-old sculptor. The pair decide to get engaged but their lives are disrupted when Fonny is jailed for rape. Tish has to prove her fiancé’s innocence at a time, while she discovers she is pregnant with their first child. With the help of her family and her lawyer, she learns that “Fonny” Hunt has been framed by a racist policeman.

Produced by Annapurna Pictures, the feature-length drama is graced by a cast of stars: Regina King (The Leftovers), Colman Domingo (Selma), Dave Franco (Neighbours), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Finn Wittrock (American Crime Story), Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) and Pedro Pascal (Narcos).

If Beale Street Could Talk will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, which will run from September 6-16. The drama will be released in American theatres on November 30, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews