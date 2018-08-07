‘Meet Jimmy’: Michael Bay to produce Paramount’s latest horror movie

Director Michael Bay and his dog Rebel during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — In the wake of the success of A Quiet Place, Paramount and Michael Bay will join forces to transform a short horror film into a full-length cinema feature. Christened Meet Jimmy, the story focuses on a young woman who suffers terrible consequences when she listens to a podcast.

Hot on the heels of A Quiet Place, Paramount is trying to cash in on the trend for horror films with the help of Michael Bay and his production company Platinum Dunes. The producer of Transformers is reportedly hard at work on a feature-length adaptation of a short horror movie created by Dutch duo David-Jan Bronsgeest and Tim Koomen.

Although the details of the feature remain secret, the short film made in 2018 focuses on the character of Jennifer, a young woman who ignores warnings not to listen to a podcast created by a serial killer Jimmy Two Fingers. Having listened to the killer’s voice, the young woman is increasingly disturbed by events taking place around her.

David-Jan Bronsgeest will direct the feature, which will be based on a script by Tim Koomen and the writing team of Shawn and Michael Rasmussen. The Paramount Picture Company will produce the project.

Along with Platinum Dunes, Michael Bay will also helm the production of a sequel to A Quiet Place by John Krasinski. The first instalment, released in 2018, was a major success for Paramount, with box-office receipts of US$330 million (RM1.35 billion). — AFP-Relaxnews