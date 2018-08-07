US think tank denies undermining BN through financing political party

The International Republican Institute said in a statement that it did not work with Pakatan Harapan to undermine the Barisan Nasional govermment prior to the 14th general elections. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― American think-tank International Republican Institute (IRI) today denied working with Pakatan Harapan to undermine the Barisan Nasional govermment prior to the 14th general elections.

In a statement issued from Washington DC, IRI also said that it had never offered financial support for any political party in Malaysia.

“IRI has provided non-partisan capacity building support to political parties across the political spectrum in the form of direct training workshops and consultations with both the PH and BN coalitions. IRI does not provide financial assistance to political parties in Malaysia,” it said.

It said that it had worked with both sides of the political divide since 2002.

“These activities have engaged participants from across the political and social spectrum, and have included initiatives designed to increase youth participation within political and civic spheres and to strengthen the capacity of Malaysia’s civil society organisations,” he said.

“Through this work, IRI has helped Malaysian citizens hold their elected officials accountable and communicate their concerns to government,” he added.

IRI president Daniel Twining reportedly spoke of the institute's close relationship with PH leaders during a speech in Washington recently.