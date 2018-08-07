Beauty launches that prove K-beauty here to stay

Glass skin refining serum by Peach & Lily. — Picture courtesy of Peach & Lily

SEOUL, Aug 7 — If you thought that the K-beauty trend was on the wane, think again; thanks to a slew of new brand launches and expansions, it has never been easier to add a slice of Korean expertise to your skincare routine.

Peach & Lily

K-beauty heavyweight Peach & Lily is an expert at curating cosmetics, but the brand unveiled a whole new skincare line of its own this July.

The company, a go-to retail site for US-based fans of Korean beauty products, now has a five-piece, own-brand line that comprises a “Glass Skin Refining Serum,” a “Pure Beam Luxe Oil,” a “Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream,” a “Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask” and an “Original Glow Sheet Mask.”

Alicia Yoon, the brand's founder, revealed in a blog post earlier this year that witnessing the difficulties her pregnant sister had encountered in finding clinical-strength skincare with clean, safe ingredients had inspired her to create skincare solutions.

JOAH

Drugstore giant CVS has jumped on the K-beauty bandwagon with the exclusive luanch of JOAH, a cosmetics line created by Kiss Products, Inc. The line, whose name is Korean for “I like it,” spans products for lips, eyes, brows, face, and cosmetic brushes, with all pieces priced between US$2.99 and US$15.99 (RM12.19-65.22).

“We wanted to bring the calibre of innovation and state-of-the-art formulations that Korean beauty skincare is known for to the world of colour cosmetics,” said Annette DeVita-Goldstein, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at Kiss Products, Inc, in a statement.

JJ Young

In excellent news for US-based K-beauty fans, the skincare brand JJ Young can now be found on the shelves at Walmart, Allure reports. The brand is known for its fuss-free approach to cleansers, creams and face masks, and its products aim to help keep pores clean and clear. — AFP-Relaxnews