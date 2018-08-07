Audit: Melaka’s Putra Specialist Hospital suffered RM30.5m accumulated losses

A Google screenshot of the Putra Specialist Hospital in Melaka. According to the Auditor-General's Report Series 1, the hospital recorded accumulated losses amounting to RM30.5 million in 2016.

MELAKA, Aug 7 ― Putra Specialist Hospital (Melaka) Sdn Bhd (PSHM) has recorded accumulated losses amounting to RM30.5 million in 2016, according to the Auditor-General's Report Series 1 released yesterday.

According to the report, the total accumulated losses by the Melaka state government company was higher compared to the two earlier years, at RM29.77 million in 2014 and RM27.53 million in 2015.

“The financial position of PSHM was less stable when the profit before tax fell from RM9.15 million in 2014 to RM3.31 million in 2015 and it suffered losses before tax of RM2.87 million in 2016.

“On the whole, PSHM health services were disorganised and ineffectively managed. PSHM governance was also not satisfactory as some practices of good governance were not adhere to,” the report said.

The report also mentioned that among the main audit findings which needed attention and action was that the target of income from consultation was not achieved while the average bed occupancy frequency was low and falling. ― Bernama