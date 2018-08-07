Audit: MBJB’s sewage treatment charges not reviewed in 29 years

According to Series 1 of the Auditor-General’s Report 2017, the Johor City Council has not reviewed its sewage treatment charges in 29 years. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Aug 7 ― The Johor City Council never reviewed its sewage treatment charges in 29 years nor consulted the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) for streamlining or changes, according to Series 1 of the Auditor-General’s Report 2017 that was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

It said due to this, the council’s charges were much lower than the rates charged by Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) particularly for commercial premises and industry.

The report added that the council had informed the Auditor-General on June 21, 2018 that it had sought the intervention of SPAN and that the commission had given it the go ahead to charge IWK rates in September 2017.

The report also noted that TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd (TTSB) which was appointed by the Johor Corporation (JCorp), a state-owned company, to manage sale of land at 31 industrial areas did not meet targets set for 2016 and 2017, which were RM305.85 million for 246.85 acres and RM412 million (535 acres).

In 2016, TSB only sold 200.63 acres for RM253.41 million and 180.72 acres for RM202.07 million in 2017.

TSB also failed to meet its collection targets; which were RM223.19 million for 2016 and RM411.99 million, it only managed to collect RM190.65 million in 2016 and RM117.35 million in 2017. ― Bernama