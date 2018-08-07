Chef Albert Adria to open a London cake shop next November

Chef Albert Adria will bring the dessert-and-sparkling wine eatery Cakes and Bubbles to London in November. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 7 — The owner of the renowned Barcelona restaurant Tickets, who trained as a pastry chef, is to open a London cake shop christened ‘Cakes and Bubbles’ in November.

Albert Adria is one of Spain’s most famous chefs. Not just the brother of Ferran Adria, the man behind Catalan restaurant elBulli — which revolutionised the culinary world with its molecular approach, and was widely acknowledged as the best restaurant in the world until its closure in 2011 — Albert is also an entrepreneur building a gastronomic empire.

Having worked alongside his brother, initially as a pastry chef, he founded the El Barri Group, which now comprises several famous restaurants, most notably Enigma, Tickets and Bodega 1900.

Now intent on moving beyond his native Barcelona, the pastry chef has chosen London as the venue for his new cake shop.

This isn’t Adria’s first outing in the British capital. In 2016, he created a pop-up restaurant hosted by the Hôtel Café Royal on Regent Street.

At the new, permanent venture, Adria will offer sparkling wines along with a dessert menu. The cheesecake, made according to the same recipe used at Tickets, will feature hazelnuts and white chocolate. There will also be a dark caramel egg flan, doughnuts and fruitcakes. In a nod to his time at elBulli, Adria will also serve an air waffle made with a siphon.

Cakes and Bubbles will also be a sparkling wine bar with a menu specialising in Italian spumante, Spanish cava, French champagne and even English bubbly. — AFP-Relaxnews