HFMD cases expected to drop during school holidays, says deputy health minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The number of the Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases is expected to decline during the upcoming second term school holiday, says Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said the risk of HFMD infection was higher during school sessions as the infected students went to school and mingled with other students.

“Although the HFMD is a common infection, the increase in the number of cases reported this year was quite significant, that is 80 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“However, less cases were reported this week compared to last week and if this trend persists, especially during the school holidays, the overall number of cases will also drop,” he told Bernama after appearing as guest in the Bernama News Channel’s Riang Bicara programme last night.

Dr Lee said the current situation of HFMD was still under control and there was no need for all schools, nurseries and kindergartens to be ordered to close unless there were children infected with the disease at the premises.

“The ministry is working with the Ministry of Education to control the spread of this disease. If there are students in a class infected with HFMD, we will instruct only the class to be closed for seven days. If students from two or more classes were infected, then we will have the school closed for seven days as well,” he said.

Dr Lee also advised members of the public, children and adults alike, to observe personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly or using hand sanitiser as a preventive measure. ― Bernama