Skincare brands making a move on makeup industry

Aura Dew multi-use highlighter (in the shades Lunar, Solar, Cosmic) by Shiseido. — Picture courtesy of Shiseido

LONDON, Aug 7 — As the barrier between skincare and makeup becomes increasingly porous, major wellness and beauty brands are turning their attention to colour cosmetics. Here are three of the latest to have made the leap.

Shiseido

Japanese skincare brand Shiseido is launching an entirely reimagined makeup line this month, putting it firmly back on the beauty map. The refresh, which will launch globally on August 15, comprises 21 new products in 125 different shades, with the series classified into Gels, Inks, Powders and Dews.

“We are taking an innovative approach to makeup that no other brand has ever done before,” said Jill Scalamandre, president, bareMinerals, BUXOM and Global Development Shiseido Makeup, of the project, in a statement.

GlamGlow

Cult skincare brand GlamGlow, which is known for its glittery face masks, put its stamp on the makeup industry earlier this summer. The company unveiled its debut hybrid beauty product, a trio of highlighters dubbed “GlowPowder,” back in June.

The GlowPowders will allow beauty fans to improve their complexions while adding a warm glow to their look, thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid and golden clay, which the brand claims will “smooth, refine, and enhance” the skin.

Beautyblender

Although not a skincare brand, Beautyblender's sponge makeup applicators have reached cult status around the globe. This July, the company made its first foray into the makeup sector, with the launch of a 32-piece foundation line titled “Bounce.”

The brand is also reportedly cooking up new color cosmetics releases for the near future, so watch this space. — AFP-Relaxnews