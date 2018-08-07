2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 armoured limo priced at US$1.2m (VIDEO)

The interior of the Inkas Mercedes-AMG G63 armoured limousine. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 7 — The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which feels like it’s been crafted out of a single massive block of steel, is a pretty indestructible vehicle.

Even so, a standard G-Class probably doesn’t stop bullets, which is where a Canadian company called Inkas comes in.

The Canadian upfitter has created a stretched and armoured version of the 2018 G-Class G63, listed on its website as a limousine.

So if a ‘regular’ armoured G-Class or S-Class Merc isn’t spacious enough for your needs, this could be just the vehicle you’re looking for.

But with a starting price of US$1.2million (RM4.89 million), it doesn’t come cheap.

At 172.2 inches (437.4cm), the wheelbase of Inkas’s G63 limo is a full 60 inches (152.4cm) longer than that of a standard G-Class. That’s only the start of the impressive numbers associated with this opulent vehicle: its armour is capable of withstanding the impact of 7.62mm bullets or the blast from a grenade.

Of course, that doesn’t come without compromises. The longer wheelbase is likely to have a detrimental effect on the off-road capability of the G-Wagen because of the breakover angle. But it will still be pretty capable off-road, thanks to its ground clearance and advanced four-wheel drive system, just not as good as a G-Class with a standard wheelbase.

The engine will still be the incredible factory-issue 5.5-liter V-8 twin-turbo. The huge amount of power the unit generates will certainly be well used in this model, as the extra size and weight would require a considerable powertrain upgrade in any lesser vehicle than the over-engineered G-Wagen.

For the US$1.2million asking price, this enhanced G63 comes with a lot more than just a longer wheelbase and armour-plating. With a 4K Ultra HD television and Apple TV inside, the interior resembles a high-end movie theater. The reclining seats are clad in Alcantara, and the bar under the TV even has a fridge. The lights fitted into the headliner are adjustable, and are designed to simulate real sunlight for an open feel without the vulnerability of a glass sunroof.

And if customers want to pay for more add-ons like an even better sound system, Inkas will be more than happy to oblige. — AFP-Relaxnews