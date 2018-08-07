Umno wants Rulers’ stand on US group working with Pakatan (VIDEO)

Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah says the Council of Rulers must save Malaysia from turning into strife-torn countries like Yemen, Libya, Iraq and Syria. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Umno information chief Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah has urged the Council of Rulers to take a stand on an American political organisation, the International Republican Institute (IRI), that allegedly interfered with local politics.

Umno mouthpiece Umno Online also quoted Shamsul as saying that a special task force must conduct investigations into the Republican-linked non-governmental group that openly said it has worked with Opposition parties in Malaysia since 2002.

“Seeing that the judiciary and other enforcement authorities are already under their control, a special body must be formed for this case so that a fair investigation can be conducted,” Shamsul said in a statement.

The Lenggong MP reportedly said the Council of Rulers must save Malaysia from turning into strife-torn countries like Yemen, Libya, Iraq and Syria.

IRI president Daniel Twining told a forum in Washington DC last month that his organisation’s “long game” in Malaysia finally paid off after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 14th general election, pointing out that the new government froze Chinese infrastructure investments.

“It’s not usually a pro-American country. It’s probably never going to be an actual US ally. But this is going down to our benefit. And that’s an example of the long game,” Twining said in a video recording of the forum.

PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar admitted yesterday that IRI has trained PH leaders, but claimed the organisation ― which has two US senators and one US congresswoman, all from the Republican Party, on its board of directors ― also gave training to Gerakan, with the knowledge of the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

The issue of foreign influence in Malaysian politics is in the limelight after the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), a government department, allegedly sent a letter on May 4 to the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and asked the US to support then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration even if BN won the May 9 election by a simple majority or just one seat.