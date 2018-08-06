Spanish paedophile jailed in Germany for ‘buying’ boy online

The boy was sold to paedophiles by his parents, and a verdict against them is expected tomorrow. — AFP pic

FREIBURG (Germany), Aug 9 — A German court today jailed a Spanish man for 10 years for repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy whose mother and stepfather sold him to paedophiles online.

In a case that horrified Germany, the defendant Javier Gonzalez Diaz was convicted by the regional court in Freiburg of “14 counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of bodily harm while making child pornography,” judge Stefan Buergelin said.

The 33-year-old was also ordered to pay €18,000 euros (RM84,900) to the young victim.

Prosecutors had demanded a 12-year prison sentence.

The verdict against the mother and stepfather in the case, which police have called one of the most atrocious they have investigated, is expected tomorrow.

Berrin Taha and Christian Lais, both German nationals, stand accused of rape, aggravated sexual assault of children, forced prostitution and distribution of child pornography.

They are accused of having sexually assaulted the boy—who was nine when their trial began in June—as well as pimping him on the so-called darknet for more than two years.

Beyond a conviction and prison sentence, prosecutors are seeking preventive detention of the two due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes.

The stepfather has a previous conviction for paedophilia.

The case came to light following an anonymous tip last September, and led to the arrest of eight people who have been charged with belonging to an online paedophile ring.

Three of those arrested have now been convicted.

During the trial of the related cases, the stepfather admitted on the witness stand to the assaults on the boy.

He also made serious accusations against the child’s mother.

The boy is in state care. — AFP