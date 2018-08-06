Wall St flat on trade worries, mixed results

A screen showing the day's final numbers is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing of the market in New York, August 15, 2013. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 6 — US stock indexes were little changed today as investors weighed an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, and a mixed bag of corporate results.

China proposed a set of differentiated tariffs on US$60 billion (RM244.7 billion) worth of US imports last week, retaliating to the Trump administration’s plans of 25 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Chinese state media launched a personal attack on President Donald Trump’s trade policies today, saying his trade “extortion” would not work.

The months-long dispute has roiled financial markets across the globe, although the US markets have been largely supported by a strong earnings season so far.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc rose 3.6 per cent after the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reported a 67 per cent surge in quarterly operating profit.

Newell Brands dropped 7 per cent after the Sharpie pen maker reported quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates today and cut its full-year forecast.

Of the more than 400 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 78.6 per cent have topped earnings estimates. That is well above the average of 72 per cent for the past four quarters.

The S&P 500 ended up 0.8 per cent last week, closing a five-week run of gains, its first such winning streak this year.

“We’re only couple of points away from an all-time high, and as we approach that, we’re going to see a little bit of resistance,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

At 9.52am EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 25,406.63, the S&P 500 was up 0.69 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,841.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 7,816.86.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.4 per cent drop in the S&P materials index.

Praxair dropped 5.2 per cent after its US$86 billion merger with German industrial gases group Linde was thrown into doubt by more demands from US antitrust regulators.

Intel was the biggest drag on the main indexes, dropping 1.8 per cent, after Barclays downgraded the stock to “equal weight”.

PepsiCo rose 1.3 per cent after the company said Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi would step down in October.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 30 new lows. — Reuters