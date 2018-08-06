Ishak Nengah backed son Joe Flizzow from the start, says SonaOne

Ishak Nengah’s wife Aishah Ali and their three children Johan (Joe Flizzow), Ashraf and Iman perform prayers together with relatives at MPSJ Muslim cemetery in Subang Jaya August 6, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SUBANG JAYA, Aug 6 — Rapper Joe Flizzow had an understanding father who fully supported his career, his friend said following Ishak Nengah’s death today.

Joe’s good friend and fellow rapper SonaOne revealed that Ishak even supported his son financially when Joe was just starting out.

“As far as I know, uncle Ishak has always been supportive of Joe’s career choice.

“I have been friends with Joe for 15 years and whenever time permits, Ishak would normally be with his wife Aisyah Ali at most of Joe’s shows.

“His father even supported Joe financially when Joe wanted a loan for one of his projects some time back,” SonaOne said during Ishak’s funeral at USJ 22’s Muslim cemetery in Subang Jaya.

Ishak died at 65 after a long battle with nasopharyngeal cancer.

He breathed his last at the University Malaya Medical Centre at 2.45pm today.

Ishak, who was a news presenter at TV3 and programme host at RTM1, was diagnosed with cancer in 2011.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former TV3 news presenter, Ishak Nengah, from Darul Ehsan Mosque in Subang Jaya August 6, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Also present at the funeral was former TV3 newscaster Ras Adiba Radzi.

“I was at the practice range when I got the news. I didn’t waste time and immediately headed to the funeral.

“It’s a difficult time for us as we just lost Datuk Mahadzir Lokman, and now Ishak.

“The most important thing for us is to continue Mahadzir and Ishak’s legacy to provide the best news coverage possible,” she said.

Ishak’s sister in law, Saleha Ali, said he was a role model for her and Aisyah.

“He would also be very blunt about commenting on our work.

“We needed someone like that who would point out our mistakes for us to become better writers,” said Saleha, who is an editor with Malay Mail.

Ishak’s wife Aisyah and their three sons — Joe, Ashraf and Iman — were not available for comment.