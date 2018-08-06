Sabah CM congratulates Anwar on winning PKR presidency

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Kota Kinabalu, July 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

PENAMPANG, Aug 6 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over his winning the presidency of PKR uncontested when nominations for this year’s PKR polls closed yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Sabah-level Merdeka Month and Fly the National Flag Campaign here today, Mohd Shafie said he hoped that with the victory, it would further boost PKR’s status to reinforce the spirit for change demanded by the ‘rakyat’ (people) .

PKR Elections Committee secretary Ismail Yusof yesterday said that the official results of the elections would be announced on Aug 19.

In his speech, Mohd Shafie reminded the people not to joke about sensitive issues like race and religion as this could cause disharmony among the people.

“As Malaysians, racial unity and harmony is very important,” he said, adding that Malaysians must be proud of the fact that the country, although small, had made progress by leaps and bounds.

He added that unity and harmony of the people would assure that Malaysia would reach greater heights.

Also present were the chairman of the organising committee Datuk Peter Anthony, who is also state Infrastructure Development Minister, state International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking and Sabah police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

At the event, Mohd Shafie also distributed the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) to various government agencies, private sector participants and non-governmental organisations and also launched the “Kembara Merdeka Negaraku” programme organised by the Information Department apart from going on a hot air balloon ride which was one of the activities lined up. — Bernama