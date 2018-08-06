Mat Sabu can’t wait to see Jho Low’s yacht

Mat Sabu just expressed what many Malaysians are probably thinking. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today he looked forward to the return of Jho Low’s yacht Equanimity to Malaysian shores tomorrow.

Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, said he hoped the authorities would take the necessary action as stipulated by Malaysian and international laws.

“Yes, I’m very proud that Jho Low’s yacht, Equanimity, which is also a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) asset, will return to Malaysia.

“I also do not want to miss out on the experience of viewing the yacht.

“Because before this, we have never had such a grand yacht, so I really want to view it in person,” he jokingly told reporters at Dewan Rakyat lobby here.

It is understood that the luxury boat belonging to Low, the fugitive financier alleged to be a central figure in the 1MDB corruption scandal, is expected to arrive in Port Klang tomorrow afternoon.

Indonesia had impounded the US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) yacht in February in Bali at the request of US authorities in their corruption investigation of 1MDB.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in a Facebook video, thanked Indonesia for its cooperation in handing over the luxury vessel to Malaysian authorities.

He also said anyone who claims ownership of the yacht Equanimity and wants to recover it must first show proof of purchase.

In 2016, South China Morning Post reported that the yacht can accommodate 26 guests, and has a master suite, three VIP rooms, three doubles and two twin staterooms.

It also features a spa and beach club with sauna, steam room, ‘experiential shows’, a plunge pool, beauty salon and gym.