Ex-Singapore PM Goh visits ‘old friend’ Muhyiddin in hospital

Goh described Muhyiddin as an ‘old friend’ in a Facebook post. — Picture via Facebook/MParader

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — “Muhyiddin is recovering well and will be discharged soon. Wish him smooth sailing ahead as Malaysia needs him,” said Goh Chok Tong, former Singapore prime minister.

Goh had today visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the hospital he is receiving treatment here.

In his Facebook, Singapore’s second prime minister penned that he had a good chat with the Malaysian home minister whom he described as his “old friend”.

“We reminisced over what we did to promote Johor-Singapore relations when I was PM and he mentri besar of Johor. I would go up to his residence, Saujana, for Hari Raya get-togethers (durians were the highlight) and he would come down to Istana for CNY (Chinese New Year) dinners,” he wrote further.

Goh accompanied his posting with three photos one of which captured the presence of Muhyiddin’s daughter Najwa, an R&B singer.

“His daughter showed me the black and white picture of us in her hand-phone when she was a little girl,” said Goh before ending his posting with his initials GCT.

The home minister had undergone a successful operation to remove a growth on the pancreas which was detected at an early stage.

Muhyiddin took leave beginning July 12 to undergo follow-up treatment and is expected to be back to work within a month’s time.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is carrying out the tasks of the home minister during Muhyiddin’s absence. — Bernama