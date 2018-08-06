Azalina: Delay in banning unilateral child conversions shows Pakatan’s insincerity

Azalina said that the PH government should not delay in implementing Clause 88A. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has shown its insincerity by delaying reforms to the current legislation surrounding unilateral child conversion, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

Amendments to the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act were passed in August last year without Section 88A, such as allowing a new Muslim in a civil marriage to file for divorce after the religious conversion and enabling the surviving spouse, children and parents of a Muslim convert who dies before the divorce goes through to claim matrimonial assets.

“I see that the PH government is not sincere on this issue because they did not prioritise to amend the law on Clause 88A during this session. They had the opportunity to do so. I urge the PH government to stop playing politics and look at this issue seriously,” said Azalina.

On July 30, Cameron Highlands MP Sivarraajh Chandran asked the prime minister if the government will reintroduce Clause 88A following the Federal Court’s decision in the Indira Ghandi case on unilateral child conversion by a parent.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Department said that any amendments made to the Act requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Section 88A states that the agreement of “both parties” in a civil marriage is required before a minor is allowed to convert to Islam. PH MPs had previously called for the clause to be introduced when they were in the Opposition.