Finance Ministry to auction off Jho Low’s yacht

Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today he will auction off Jho Low’s yacht Equanimity to recover as much money as possible from the luxury boat worth US$250 million (RM1.02 billion).

He said selling off the yacht belonging to the fugitive financier, who is allegedly a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal, would be the best option as the cost to maintain its docking would be high.

“As the Finance Ministry, we want to realise this asset so we can at least get something back.

“Leaving it there every day means we would have to pay the high maintenance cost. It would also just deteriorate, diminish and depreciate in value.

“If we sell it off, it can benefit Malaysians. It costs RM1 billion but I don’t know how much we can get back,” he told a press conference at Dewan Rakyat lobby here today.

MORE TO COME