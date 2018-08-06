Equanimity now in Malaysian waters, will arrive in Port Klang tomorrow morning

The seized superyacht, purportedly belonging to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, is now in Malaysian waters. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — The seized superyacht Equanimity, purportedly belonging to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or better known as Jho Low, is now in Malaysian waters after its short journey from Batam in Indonesia.

Global vessel tracking website Vessel Finder showed that the Equanimity crossed the maritime border between Indonesia and Malaysia from Batam between 5.21pm and 5.29pm.

This was minutes after it departed from Pulau Nong lighthouse near Tering Bay in Batam at 4.45pm.

The US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) superyacht was escorted from Batam by the Malaysian marine police vessel KPD Setia, and both vessels were anchored about two nautical miles off the coast of Pengerang in Johor, as of 6pm.

The seized superyacht Equanimity is expected to arrive in Port Klang as early as 10.45am tomorrow.

A maritime source said that the vessel’s earliest arrival in the morning was based on the vessel’s time of departure.

“However, it is also highly likely that the vessel may arrive by noon as it has to slow down and navigate its way through a small part of the Straits of Singapore and busy Straits of Malacca.

“On average, the entire journey can take anything from 18 hours to 20 hours based on its speed of 15 to 20 knots,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

Both the Malacca and Singapore Straits are among the world’s busiest shipping lanes, and the congested maritime traffic in the narrow passageway makes it difficult for vessels to navigate.

The Star Online reported earlier today that the Equanimity received its port clearance from the Batam Marine Department at 2.30pm, indicating that its next port of call is Port Klang, and left at 4.45pm.

It is learnt that a Bukit Aman police team from the Anti-Money Laundering Unit under the Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) will receive the superyacht as it will be seized for investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (Amla) 2001.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as thanking the Indonesian government for its cooperation in handing over the million-dollar yacht to Malaysian authorities.

“We believe that the yacht belongs to Malaysians as it was bought by money stolen by 1MDB... Therefore, those who want to claim the yacht, they must provide some proof or receipt that they bought the yacht using their own money,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I am happy that the yacht was handed over to Malaysia by the Indonesian government.

“I thank the Indonesian government and its president, Joko Widodo, for the strong cooperation,” Dr Mahathir added.

Low’s lawyers have said that the Malaysian government’s seizure of the yacht Equanimity is illegal, and that the confiscation of the luxury vessel — which they said is owned by Equanimity (Cayman) Ltd — broke an Indonesian law and court decision, besides breaching recent United States court orders.

International newswire Reuters reported on Saturday that Indonesia has agreed to hand over Equanimity to Malaysia, but Indonesian police did not specify when.

Indonesia impounded the yacht in February in Bali at the request of US authorities in their corruption investigation of Malaysian state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The DoJ’s civil lawsuits, which claim that US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by high-level officials of the firm and their associates, have reportedly placed Low as a central figure in the 1MDB scandal. The Malaysian financier allegedly used money diverted from 1MDB to purchase Equanimity, which is registered in the Cayman Islands.