In Lembah Pantai, cracks within PKR just after nominations

In Lembah Pantai, a PKR youth member has accused its MP and PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil of failing to unite the different factions there. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Fissures within PKR have begun to show just a day after nominations for the party’s top posts.

In Lembah Pantai, a PKR youth member has accused its MP and PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil of failing to unite the different factions there.

Lembah Pantai PKR Youth vice chief candidate Nazrin Idham Razali claimed that Lembah Pantai PKR had already been split into two camps due to misunderstandings between the previous PKR branch’s leadership and PKR grassroots leadership.

“For this election, Lembah Pantai PKR split into two camps, namely Fahmi’s camp together with Nurul Izzah Anwar, while my camp is with PKR grassroots leadership representing Datuk Seri Azmin Ali,” he said in a statement.

Nazrin said Fahmi’s team had also boycotted and disputed the Lembah Pantai PKR Youth team when the latter expressed their opinions and also when implementing welfare assistance programs for PKR members who are disabled as well as the poor, senior citizens and single mothers.

“At the same time, when we wanted to organise the last Hari Raya Aidilfitri aid program organised by PKR Kg Dato’ Tatah’s branch on our joint venture with NGOs. We were also boycotted by Fahmi's camp.

“Our camp tried to request for clarification from their side, but was ignored,” he said.

The vice chief candidate also claimed that Lembah Pantai PKR does not have a solid team.

“Fahmi does not have to be too idealistic, or reflect perfection, as if there are no flaws in the leadership (Lembah Pantai PKR) now and then, in all leadership wings.”

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported Fahmi as saying the face-off between teams aligned to deputy president hopeful Rafizi Ramli and incumbent Mohamed Azmin Ali is part of the normal democratic process.

But at the same time, Fahmi, who is running for a seat on the party’s central leadership council, said he has not chosen to be part of any team.