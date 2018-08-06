Guan Eng: PwC 1MDB audit shows BN failed to comply with ‘good corporate practices’

Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A preliminary audit report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today revealed that the previous government had failed to comply with basic good corporate practices.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the “shocking” revelation was a result of a brief meeting with the public accountant firm at the Parliament building today.

“From what we gathered from that report, basic good corporate governance and management principles were not complied with,” he told a press conference at the Dewan Rakyat lobby here.

Lim, however, refused to divulge further information, as the report is merely a preliminary one, but said that it will be made public soon.

