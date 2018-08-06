RM500,000 spent, without Yayasan Islam Perlis’ board approval, on aborted hotel project

Over RM500,000 of improper payments were made without approval from Yayasan Islam Perlis’s board for the foundation’s eight-storey hotel project that was eventually shelved, the Auditor-General’s (A-G) report has found. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Over RM500,000 of improper payments were made without approval from Yayasan Islam Perlis’ board for the foundation’s eight-storey hotel project that was eventually shelved, the Auditor-General’s (A-G) report has found.

The federal audit found that Yayasan Islam Perlis (YIPs) director had unilaterally made the decision to build Hotel Al-Kausar without presenting the proposal to the foundation’s board for approval, and had similarly appointed Syarikat Anak Arshad Architect as project consultant without such approval.

“During the period of 2014 to 2016, a total of RM524,613 was spent by YIPs for preliminary work without the approval of the Board of Directors,” the A-G’s 2017 Series 1 report that was tabled in Parliament today said.

“It involved payment to the Project Consultant amounting to RM400,680, payment for compensation and demolition works amounting to RM65,022, planning approval and payment to the Surveyor amounting to RM9,488, works on site amounting to RM37,798 and ground-breaking ceremony for RM11,625,” the report said, adding that the expenditure of RM524,613 did not generate any income for YIPs.

According to the A-G’s report, the 120-room eight-storey hotel was projected to cost RM17.45 million to be funded through RM12.45 million in bank loans and RM5 million in YIPs funds, with an expected gross profit of RM3.09 million annually.

The report said that the project consultant was paid RM400,680 including Goods and Services Tax of RM22,680 for 45 per cent of work completed, with the remaining RM462,000 not paid as the project to build the hotel was deferred.

The report noted that YIP’s board of directors agreed in March 2016 to a joint venture with a company to build the hotel, but it was aborted in July 2016 as the company failed to obtain bank loan approval and due to the slow hotel market in Perlis.

The A-G had in a November 30, 2017 visit found the project site to be abandoned.

In a feedback received on March 9, 2018, YIPs told the A-G that the expenditure of RM524,613 was only approved in the foundation’s management and finance meeting, and that a YIPs board member has been asked to table the matter in the board’s second meeting this year.

“In the Audit’s opinion, YIPs officers that managed the planning of this development project was not sensitive to the financial rules that have been in place, besides not being competent in making detailed planning. The expenditure for preliminary works amounting to RM524,613 is categorised as improper payment as it was made without the board of directors’ approval,” the report said.