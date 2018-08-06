Minister: Iksim’s operations suspended, allocated funds unaccounted for

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, August 6 — The Malaysia Islamic Strategic Research Institute’s (Iksim) operations have been suspended, as over 97 per cent of its allocated funds cannot yet be accounted for.

This was revealed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, who said it had only been announced today in Parliament.

“When I took up the post, I instructed for an audit to be conducted. Likewise, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), who provided Iksim with its allocation, also conducted its own internal audit,” he told reporters in Parliament today.

It was discovered that out of the RM7.6 million allocation Iksim received, some RM7.4 million could not be traced.

“There is no documentation on how the money was spent, what it was spent on, where they spent it,” Mujahid said.

This meant that only 2.2 per cent or RM120,000 could be traced with the appropriate receipts and proof of transactions.

“It is our duty now as the government to make sure it cannot go on like this. The lack of transparency and responsibility by Iksim’s leadership is most disappointing,” he said.

However, it has also been decided that Iksim’s staff will be paid all of their outstanding salaries.

“This way, we do not ignore them, and can focus on making sure Iksim remains accountable for all the funds allocated to it.

“I also hope this will put to rest any allegations towards the government that we are oppressing Iksim’s staff,” Mujahid said.

On July 19, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh announced Iksim’s suspension as its status is being evaluated.

Hulu Langat MP Che Rosli Che Mat had also claimed in Parliament on that same day that Iksim, originally meant to uphold the Malay Rulers and Islam, was instead utilised as a tool by the previous government against the then-Opposition.