Ringgit closes higher against US dollar in line with regional currencies

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The ringgit closed higher today in line with the stronger regional currencies following the move by China’s central bank to curb the yuan’s decline against the US dollar, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0770/0820 against the greenback versus 4.0800/0850 at Friday’s close.

A dealer said China’s central bank’s move to require banks keeping reserves equivalent to 20 per cent of their clients’ dollar forward positions, making it more costly to short the yuan, helped the Chinese currency to rebound from a near 15-month low against the greenback.

“A stronger yuan typically bolsters emerging currencies in Asia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mixed against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9840/9887 from 2.9770/9811 on Friday, and eased versus the Japanese yen to 3.6631/6679 from 3.6523/6574.

The local currency strengthened against the British pound to 5.2854/5935 from 5.3064/3146, and increased vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7134/7208 from 4.7222/7292 previously. — Bernama