Minister: New guidelines on Shariah-compliant clothing for private sector underway

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, August 6 — The Labour Department under the Human Resources Ministry will negotiate with the private sector to formulate guidelines on allowing Shariah-compliant clothing at work.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the discussions with the private sector have now entered the final phase.

“Once it has concluded, a report consisting of proposals on Shariah-compliant clothing will be forwarded to the Shariah panel for their feedback, and then back to the department,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

MORE TO COME