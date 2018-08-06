2,380 students affected by HFMD, says Education Ministry

The Education Ministry in a statement today said that 149 regular classes, 65 pre-school classes and five schools had been ordered to be closed by the Ministry of Health under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — A total of 2,380 pupils from 950 schools have been affected by the Hand, Foot and Mouth (HFMD) disease as of yesterday (Aug 5).

The Education Ministry in a statement today said that 149 regular classes, 65 pre-school classes and five schools had been ordered to be closed by the Ministry of Health under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Any schools or classes involved with the closing order under the Act should abide by it and take immediate action of barring students from attending school,” the ministry said.

The ministry said principals and headmasters of the schools involved should promptly notify the respective state and district officers of the closures.

“Teachers and school staff should also be directed to report to their district education office (PPD) and carry out tasks as directed by the PPD,” it said, adding that all principals and headmasters should take appropriate measures and advise students to maintain hygiene and cleanliness at all times. — Bernama