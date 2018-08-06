Police probing death of Cradle CEO as murder

A police source revealed that the lab results from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department showed that there were four traces of petrol found in Nazrin’s room that caught fire. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Police are now investigating the death of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Hassan as murder, following lab results last week that suggested foul play.

A police source revealed that the lab results from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department showed that there were four traces of petrol found in Nazrin’s room that caught fire.

“Police have now opened an investigation paper under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder after the Fire and Rescue department alerted them to their findings.

“The lab results showed traces of petrol on his head, bedframe and mattress, as well as his handphone,” the source told Malay Mail.

On June 20, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman told Malay Mail that his investigators did not conclude or even suggest that an exploding handphone killed Nazrin as claimed by latter’s family.

Azmi at that point said it was premature to establish the fire was caused by an exploding handphone.

Police were not roped in at the time as the fire and rescue team was still studying the fire pattern for lab submissions and further analysis.

Following the incident, Cradle also issued a statement asserting that Nazrin died from blast injuries attributed to an exploding handphone that was being charged next to him.

The purported message from Nazrin’s family included other unverified details, such as that Nazrin’s device overheated and exploded, causing blunt force trauma to the back of Nazrin’s head, killing him.

The message also alleged that Nazrin was dead before the bed he had been lying on caught fire, partially burning his body.

According to results of the preliminary investigation from Fire and Rescue department after the incident, Nazrin was killed following a fire in his bedroom at his double-storey terrace house in Mutiara Damansara and likely died of smoke inhalation.

He suffered burns to 30 per cent of his body.

Cradle is a firm under the Ministry of Finance, which oversees the development of tech entrepreneurs and the Malaysian start-up ecosystem.

It was the agency that provided seed funding to firms such as ride-hailing provider Grab (previously MyTeksi) and fintech start-up iMoney.

The incident took place on June 14, a day before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Nazrin was 45, and left behind a wife and four children, including a son from a previous marriage.