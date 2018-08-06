Oil rises as Saudi supply cut counters fears over trade war

Oil rose in New York after Saudi Arabia was said to have curbed production, offsetting concerns that the growing trade dispute between the US and China will hurt demand. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 6 — Oil rose in New York after Saudi Arabia was said to have curbed production, offsetting concerns that the growing trade dispute between the US and China will hurt demand.

West Texas Intermediate futures added 0.5 per cent in lower-than-normal trading volumes, after losing 7.6 per cent over the past five weeks. China released a list of US$60 billion (RM244.7 billion) in US goods that will be targeted with tariffs in retaliation to America’s plan to impose duties on US$200 billion in imports from the Asian nation. In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is said to have cut output after signs that it couldn’t find buyers to justify pumping record levels. “The Saudis are sending clear signals on their desired price range,” said Mike Wittner, head of oil market research at Societe Generale SA. “When the concern was prices getting too low, they unexpectedly trimmed output.”

Oil suffered its steepest monthly decline in two years in July on concern that US-China friction will slow global economic growth and reduce fuel demand. As President Donald Trump imposes sanctions on Iran’s crude exports, Saudi Arabia — the world’s biggest crude exporter — has signalled it’s ready to open the taps, but it’s unclear how much extra supply from the kingdom will be needed.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery traded at US$68.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 356 cents, at 10.31am in London. The contract slid 47 cents to US$68.49 on Friday. Total volume traded was about 48 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement traded at US$73.56 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, up 35 cents. The contract declined 24 cents to US$73.21 on Friday. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$5.83 premium to WTI for the same month.

Saudi Arabia reduced oil production to about 10.3 million barrels a day in July, according to delegates in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The kingdom told the group it had pumped 10.489 million barrels a day in June.

Rhetoric in the US-China trade war ramped up again this weekend, with President Trump saying he has the upper hand, and Beijing responding through state media that it is ready to endure the economic fallout.

Oil-market news:

Rosneft PJSC, Russia’s largest oil producer, said it can deliver a modest production increase of about 80,000 barrels a day this quarter. In the North Sea, labour strikes resumed at the Alwyn/Dunbar and Elgin oil and gas fields operated by Total SA, a union official said. US working oil rigs fell by two last week to 859, the second drop in three weeks, according to data from Baker Hughes. The Trump administration’s plan to relax fuel-economy and vehicle pollution standards could be a boon to US oil producers who’ve quietly lobbied for the measure. Kosmos Energy has agreed to buy Deep Gulf Energy in a US$1.2 billion deal which expands its deep-water oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico. — Bloomberg