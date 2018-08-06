Minister refuses to commit to abolishing NSC Act

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong did not gave a direct answer when pressed by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh in Parliament on whether or not the government will abolish the Act. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government might be backtracking on its promise to abolish the National Security Council (NSC) Act 2016, saying that the law is currently “under review”.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong did not gave a direct “yes” or “no” answer when pressed by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh (DAP) in Parliament on whether or not the government will abolish the Act.

“The (NSC) Act has not been used over the past two years. If we look at the members of the Council, it also includes many others including the deputy prime minister, defence minister, communications minister, chief of the Armed Forces, chief secretary and the inspector-general of police.

“The prime minister needs to consult with the rest of council and he cannot be the sole decision maker when calling for an Emergency Situation for any district. And this is one layer below the Agong who can call for an Emergency Situation for the whole country.

“The Act is still under review — whether or not it will be abolished,” said Liew in the Dewan Rakyat.

Ramkarpal rose once more and demanded a more solid and concrete answer from Liew, highlighting that during the 14th general election, PH’s promise to do away with the “draconian Act” was part of its manifesto — promise number 27.

“Pakatan Harapan made a promise to abolish the National Security Council Act 2016 and we have made the decision that this law is cruel. What is the purpose to review it? If it is draconian, there’s no need to review it anymore!” said the DAP lawmaker.

He was backed by party member, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto who also reminded the Lower House that the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) was supposed to be abolished as well.

However, Liew received surprising support from Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Umno), who said the NSC Act is a matter of national security and when it comes to Malaysia’s safety, Liew will have his support.

“The issue is too much power for the prime minister (under NSC Act). If that’s the case, we reduce the power of the prime minister, but we should not abolish an Act that protects our security interests,” said the Opposition MP.

On the other hand, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PKR) and his colleague Port Dickson MP Danyal Balagopal Abdullah (PKR) also told the PH administration not to break its election promise.

“The only review the government needs to make when it comes to NSC is how we can abolish it, not whether we should abolish it,” said Akmal Nasrullah.

Liew, who was basically under fire by his own coalition members, requested more time for the government to implement its promises.

“Right now, we are still in the process of establishing a committee to reform draconian laws — especially NSC. We take the good and do away with the bad. When it comes to national security, we need to ensure all factors so that we won’t compromise ourselves,” he said.