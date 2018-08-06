PRM to contest Balakong by-election, says Pakatan has too much power in Selangor

The Balakong by-election follows the death of incumbent Eddie Ng on July 20. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) will be fielding its own candidate in the Balakong by-election.

This means there are now two parties vying for the seat: PRM and DAP.

“The developments post-GE14 results had not benefitted the people even though the federal and state government changed from BN (Barisan Nasional) to PH (Pakatan Harapan), such as the Selangor Legislative Assembly having only three Opposition seats.

“The ruling party in Selangor has too much power. This is not healthy for the growth of democracy in Malaysia,” PRM secretary-general Koh Swe Yong said in a statement.

Koh said there needs to be a check-and-balance system, and the people will look for a way to build it so that it is strong and efficient.

“In this new scenario, PRM stands a chance to contest (the by-election),” Koh said.

The Balakong by-election follows the death of incumbent Eddie Ng on July 20. DAP will be representing the ruling party for the seat, which was an MCA stronghold until the 2008 general election.