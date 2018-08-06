Be patient on Chong Wei’s condition, says BAM president

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (left) and Executive Chairman of AirAsia Berhad Datuk Kamarudin Meranun are pictured at AirAsia Red Q, Sepang, August 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 6 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has urged all parties to be patient over the progress of Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s health condition.

Mohamad Norza said he is in contact with the 35-year-old badminton ace who was reported to be having a respiratory disorder.

“So far he is still undergoing treatment, so give me a few weeks more to provide the latest development on Chong Wei,” he told reporters at a press conference at AirAsia RedQ, Sepang, today.

According to local news reports, the world number two player is currently in Taiwan for treatment for two months.

Following his health problem, Chong Wei was forced to withdraw from the World Championship in Nanjing last week and the Asian Games in Indonesia from Aug 18 to Sept 2.

In this regard, Mohamad Norza said BAM was ready to consider listing professional player Liew Daren for the Asian Games but it depended on the player’s injury.

He said BAM needed to discuss with Daren earlier as he had injured his right ankle at the World Championship last Saturday.

Daren put up a sterling performance in the quarter-finals to beat Kanta Tsuneyama despite being injured and later lost to the eventual champion Kento Momota in the semi-finals.

“I will discuss with Datuk Ng Chin Chai (BAM secretary) and Datuk Misbun Sidek (men’s singles’ coach) on the matter,” he said. — Bernama