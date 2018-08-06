DBKL land sale: Special committee to send recommendations to PM

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said one of the recommendations is to cancel some of the contracts and refund the related company. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The recommendations from the special committee set up to examine the sale of 64 lots of land valued at RM4.28 billion made by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) without an open tender will be handed over to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said one of the recommendations is to cancel some of the contracts and refund the related company.

“Some could be continued with improvement. There is also a recommendation to continue as in the contract.

This recommendation will be handed over to be decided by the prime minister,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address on his ministry’s behalf in the Dewan Rakyat today.

However, Khalid stressed that the recommendations made by the committee do not mean that the MACC’s investigation would be discontinued towards any transaction with dubious element.

In the meantime, Khalid said his ministry was willing to implement any improvements to the DBKL land sales process.

“Its purpose is to ensure the process of DBKL’s future land sales would be more transparent and systematic and also in line with Kuala Lumpur’s development aspirations,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 which had been postponed for a long time would be gazetted this year despite the short period for implementation of only two years.

He explained that the plan was already prepared in 2008 and was supposed to be gazetted in April 2015 after going through the protest process, public outreach and development data collection, but it did not materialise.

“The shortcomings in the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 will be streamlined when the plan is reviewed thoroughly during the preparation of a structural plan for Kuala Lumpur City 2040,” he said. — Bernama