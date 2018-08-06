Johor civil society group pushes for greater transparency

The newly-formed civil society movement, called Forum Masyarakat Johor (FMJ), aims to focus on issues that affect the state and the people of Johor. — Picture courtesy of Forum Masyarakat Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — A new civil society movement called Forum Masyarakat Johor (FMJ) urged the state government today to improve transparency and ensure effective checks and balances in the state legislative assembly where Pakatan Harapan (PH) has two-thirds majority.

FMJ coordinator Thomas Fann said the coalition plans to send a memorandum on the matter to Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat by next week.

“The memorandum will focus on the issue of transparency in each of the 56 state constituencies in Johor.

“At the same time, we also urge the Speaker to recognise the state Opposition Leader as part of an effective check-and-balance mechanism,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

On FMJ’s immediate plans, Fann said the coalition will be writing officially to Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian to request a meeting with him and the state executive committee.

“We (FMJ) will present to Osman our FMJ Declaration and discuss how we can move forward together.

“In FMJ, we have formed clusters of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) who work on similar issues or causes, and it is our intention that these clusters will work closely with the relevant state executive committee chairman for those issues,” he said.

FMJ is a broad-based coalition of NGOs that focuses on issues that affect the state and the people of Johor.

It currently acts as an umbrella organisation for various civil society NGOs and also Non-Governmental Individuals (NGI), who are experts in their respective fields.

The participants of the newly-minted coalition cover a broad area from human rights and democracy to environment, education, healthcare, welfare and also food.

FMJ said it does not have a leadership structure such as chairman, secretary, treasurer and committee members, as all participants have a vote each when it comes to decision-making. All the members are supported by a secretariat team for administrative and coordination purposes.

Earlier, in a media statement, Fann said FMJ has organised its members into clusters focused on various key issues, where their collective expertise and experience can be shared with the relevant state executive councillor, departments and both federal and state agencies.

He said such contributions can enrich policies and enhance the effectiveness of the government administration.

Fann said ultimately, he hoped civil society organisations like FMJ could contribute to the policy-making and problem-solving processes so that the aspirations of the people of Johor can be realised.

“This would also be in keeping with the spirit of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto to engage more with civil society.

“At present, a total of 25 NGOs and six NGIs are under FMJ and we welcome other organisations and also individuals who are keen to participate under the coalition,” said Fann.