Want to claim Equanimity? Show proof first, says Dr M

The yacht is expected to arrive in Port Klang tomorrow afternoon.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Anyone who claims ownership of the yacht Equanimity and wants to recover it must first show proof of purchase, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today amid reports that the yacht is expected to arrive in Port Klang tomorrow.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the prime minister thanked the Indonesian government for its cooperation in handing over the US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) yacht to Malaysian authorities.

“We believe that the yacht belongs to Malaysians as it was bought by money stolen by 1MDB... Therefore, those who want to claim the yacht, they must provide some proof or receipt that they bought the yacht using their own money,” he said.

“I am happy that the yacht was handed over to Malaysia by the Indonesian government.

“I thank the Indonesian government and its president, Joko Widodo, for the strong cooperation,” Dr Mahathir added.

Tycoon Taek Jho Low’s lawyers have said that the Malaysian government’s seizure of the yacht Equanimity is illegal, and that the confiscation of the luxury vessel — which they said is owned by Equanimity (Cayman) Ltd — broke an Indonesian law and court decision, besides breaching recent United States court orders.

Low’s lawyers pointed out that the US’ Department of Justice (DoJ) has argued that it must have possession of Equanimity to ensure that the asset retains its value pending a court hearing that can determine the final ownership and the rights of all parties involved.

International newswire Reuters reported on Saturday that Indonesia has agreed to hand over Equanimity to Malaysia, but Indonesian police did not specify when.

Indonesia impounded the US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) yacht in February in Bali at the request of US authorities in their corruption investigation of Malaysian state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The DoJ’s civil lawsuits, which claim that US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by high-level officials of the firm and their associates, have reportedly placed Low as a central figure in the 1MDB scandal. The Malaysian financier allegedly used money diverted from 1MDB to purchase Equanimity, which is registered in the Cayman Islands.

It is understood that the yacht is expected to arrive in Port Klang tomorrow afternoon, and that it received its port clearance from the Batam Marine Department today.