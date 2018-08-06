Two, including ex-Petronas Carigali employee, charged with receiving money from unlawful activities

Yong Mee Lan, 54, and Ahmad Asyraaf Kamarul Zaman, 29, who were charged separately, however, pleaded not guilty before judge Rozina Ayob. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A former director of an oil exploration company and a former technical assistant with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, both already charged with making false claims, were charged again in the Sessions Court here today with receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, totalling more than RM1.7 million.

Yong Mee Lan, 54, and Ahmad Asyraaf Kamarul Zaman, 29, who were charged separately, however, pleaded not guilty before judge Rozina Ayob.

Yong, was charged with receiving a total of RM226,000, which was believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through five Public Bank Berhad cheques belonging to Syarikat AceTimur Drilling Sdn Bhd that were deposited into her Public Bank account at the Taman Connaught branch of the Public Bank Berhad, Jalan Cerdas, Taman Connaught, Cheras, here on March 26 and July 27, 2015.

Ahmad Asyraaf was charged with four counts of receiving a total of RM1,502,919.02, which were proceeds from unlawful activities at Maybank Berhad, GF, Bangunan AHP, 2 Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 3, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) and CIMB Bank Berhad, GF, C04-C05 Concourse Level Petronas Tower 3, Suria KLCC, Jalan Ampang here between Feb 12 and April 21, 2016.

Rozina allowed Mohd Asyraaf, represented by lawyer Mohd Haziq Dhiyauddin Razali, to maintain his bail using the two land titles he had posted and pay an additional RM50,000, while Yong, represented by lawyer Mohd Fozi Md Zin was allowed bail of RM100,000 with one surety.

They were also ordered to surrender their passport to the court pending disposal of their cases and to report themselves at the nearest office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) every two months.

In another Sessions Court, before judge Azura Alwi, Yong and another person, Jamsari Abdul Rahim, 41, pleaded not guilty to a charge with jointly involved in money-laundering activities, involving RM13,000,000, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through a cheque belonging to Syarikat AceTimur Drilling Sdn Bhd, through a Public Bank branch on July 10, 2015.

In the same court, Jamsari, who is a Grab car driver, also pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of receiving and transferring a total of RM12,122,216.60, believed proceeds from unlawful activities, in the form of six cheques, at the TTDI Maybank Berhad branch between May 25, 2015 and November 16, 2016.

Jamsari, represented by lawyer Rodzim Zaimy, was allowed bail of RM270,000 in one surety and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself at a MACC office every month.

Meanwhile, in a Sessions Court before judge Azman Ahmad, Yong’s husband, Ng Soon Ling, 54, pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, involving RM3,852,712.20 and RM2,377,400.20, into a CIMB bank account and a Standard Chartered Bank account which belonged to him.

Both the offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bhd Jalan Mutiara Timur Satu, Cheras here on February 4, 2016 and at Standard Chartered Bank Bhd, Jalan Prima Saujana, Kajang, on February 5, 2016.

Ng was allowed bail of RM400,000 in one surety and to surrender his passport at the court. he was also ordered to report himself at a MACC office on the first week of very month.

All the charges were made under Section 4(1)(a) and 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and is liable to fine of not less than five time the value of the proceeds of unlawful activities, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

All the cases were fixed for mention on August 20, to be heard jointly before Rozina.

Last March 12, Yong and Ahmad Asyraaf pleaded not guilty to making claims for exploration work with fraudulent details amounting to nearly RM20 million. — Bernama