Don’t cover up graft cases, Penang Opposition Leader tells Pakatan

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not cover up any court cases on corruption, including Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s graft case, Opposition Leader Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor said today.

The Sungai Dua assemblyman from Barisan Nasional (BN) voiced his support for the Penang PH state government’s anti-corruption policies, adding that he hoped the state will not cover up any graft cases.

He urged the attorney general (AG) not to drop corruption cases against PH leaders, such as the one against Lim.

He pointed out that between June 1 and August 3, five cases against nine people were dropped upon approval by the AG.

“The cases dropped included the ones against PKR leader Rafizi Ramli and Tian Chua,” he said at the state legislative assembly.

He said the case against Lim should not be dropped too, but instead heard in court.

“Don’t drop the case, just continue with the hearing. We practise innocent until proven guilty, just let the trial continue,” he said when debating a motion of thanks to the Penang governor’s opening address.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow then pointed out that the dropped cases were related to sedition and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (SOSMA).

Earlier, Muhamad Yusoff told the state government to focus on creating a Penang Flood Master Plan to resolve flash floods in the state.

“Why is the state government placing more importance on the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP)? It should be focusing on resolving the flood issue,” he said.

He said instead of reclaiming land to finance the RM46 billion PTMP, the funds could be used for a master flood mitigation plan.

He said the PH state government must fulfil its election promise to resolve flooding issues in the state with a proper flood mitigation plan.