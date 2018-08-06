Watch these people try to guess popular movies (VIDEO)

Popular YouTube channel React return got their staff to identify lines from some popular movies in a round of guess that movie challenge.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the movies the staff had to indentify include Coco, Mrs Doubtfire, Black Panther and more.

How well do you know your movies? Play along to see how many of these movies you can identify.