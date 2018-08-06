Minister: Malaysia prepared to send humanitarian mission to Lombok

A woman injured during an earthquake walks outside the North Lombok Hospital in Tanjung, North Lombok August 6, 2018, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Malaysia is prepared to send aid and humanitarian mission to Lombok after 7-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian tourist island yesterday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he had contacted his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and conveyed Malaysia’s sympathy and condolences to the people of the republic.

He said Malaysia was ready to send any suitable aid and assistance for the victims in Lombok, which was also rocked by a 6.4-magnitude quake on July 29.

“We are saddened by both incidents... our aid and assistance have been on standby ever since the first strike... we are just awaiting signal from the Indonesian government to send the aid and assistance,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

Saifuddin said the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta had also sent their officers to Lombok and contacted over 190 Malaysians in the island to ensure their safety.

“They are all safe and we are currently facilitating efforts to bring all of them home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu told reporters that he would discuss with the Chief of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin on the types of immediate aid to be sent to Lombok, including military assets to help in the seacrh and rescue operations.

The first quake that hit on July 29 claimed the lives of 17 people including Malaysian climber Siti Nur Ismawida Ismail, 30, while during yesterday’s incident, at least 90 people were reported to have been killed. — Bernama