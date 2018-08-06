Cops detain man who tried to burn down house with sons inside

A 45-year-old man was detained by police after he tried to burn down his house with his two sons inside. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

MANJUNG, Aug 6 — A 45-year-old man has been detained by police after he tried to burn down his house with his two sons inside.

Deputy district police chief Deputy Superintendent Chong Boo Khim said police were alerted to the incident by the man’s 25-year-old niece.

“The woman was informed by a teacher at SJK Kampung Jering that her uncle had taken the boys, aged eight and five, from school.

“When she reached her uncle’s house at Kampung Jering, Ayer Tawar, she was chased away by the man before he locked himself inside the house with the two boys, threatened to kill them, and then himself,” he said.

In a WhatsApp statement today, Chong said the man also turned on the gas stove and wanted to drink poison with his sons.

“Prior to this incident, the suspect had tried to endanger his sons’ lives,” said Chong, without elaborating on what those incidents involved.

Initial investigations showed the suspect has four previous records that included drugs charges and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department said a team was dispatched to the scene after a distress call was received at 12.30pm.

“While one fireman tried to talk down the suspect, several others pried open the back door of the house to rescue the two boys. The suspect later gave himself up after being advised to do so by the firemen,” said a spokesman.