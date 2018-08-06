AirAsia pledges RM1m annually for badminton to 2020

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (fifth left) receiving a RM1 million check replica from AirAsia Executive Chairman and AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun at AirAsia Red Q, Sepang, Aug 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 6 — AirAsia is continuing its support of national badminton by pledging RM1 million worth of flight sponsorship to Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to compete in regional tournaments over the next three years.

AirAsia Group Berhad executive chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Meranun said the sponsorship would help ease travelling cost for national badminton players in their efforts to bring badminton glory in Asean and the region.

The announcement was made at a cheque presentation by Kamarudin to BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria at RedQ, the airline’s headquarters in Sepang.

The year-long flight sponsorship valued at RM1 million is part of AirAsia’s #DARETODREAM campaign which reinforces the airlines as a dream-enabler in developing the local sports scene while supporting Malaysian athletes to put the nation on the world map.

“We are very proud to renew our support for Malaysian badminton following last year’s AirAsia-BAM National Junior League title sponsorship.

“As you all know AirAsia has been sponsoring the sport in Malaysia. When BAM had approached us whether we could do something together to promote our national team, we decided to provide them RM1 million worth of free flights for the players to travel globally for competition,” he said in press conference today.

Meanwhile Mohamad Norza said BAM was pleased with the ongoing support provided by AirAsia which would go a long way to enable national players train and compete in regional tournaments.

“It is evident that AirAsia is committed to developing the local sports scene by supporting our national athletes. This sponsorship is very important because our players will participating in more than 70 tournaments every year.

“Most of the venues are AirAsia destinations as well. I think this is very good sponsorship because it can assist us in terms of flying our players to the tournaments with AirAsia,” said Mohamad Norza. — Bernama