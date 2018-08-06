Lodge complaints before returning to Malaysia, package pilgrims told

The director of operations for the management of TH haj pilgrim for the 1439H season Mat Admara Alang Azizdin said this would make it easier for TH to investigate their complaints and collect evidence. — Reuters pic

MECCA, Aug 6 — Haj pilgrims who are performing their pilgrimages through agents appointed by Tabung Haji (TH) must lodge their complaints with TH before returning to Malaysia.

The director of operations for the management of TH haj pilgrim for the 1439H season Mat Admara Alang Azizdin said this would make it easier for TH to investigate their complaints and collect evidence.

“It is compulsory of every agency which has been appointed to provide the haj packages to issue brochures which state the services offered to the pilgrims.

“If there is a difference between what has been promised in the brochure and what is provided to the pilgrims, we will take action (on the agency),” he said in a press conference here today.

Commenting on the meals provided to the pilgrims, he said the agencies must display the weekly menus in the dining areas to ensure that the pilgrims get the balanced meals promised to them.

However, Mat Admara said TH would look at the offences before deciding what action to take against the agency.

He also reminded TH observers not to unquestioningly accept complaints from the pilgrims without conducting any investigation.

“I also want to advise pilgrims who have bought the haj packages to check the advertisements of companies which are registered with TH which will be published in newspapers, and displayed in district TH offices, mosques and the TH website,” he said. — Bernama