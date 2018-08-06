Murray climbs 457 places in ATP rankings

Britain’s Andy Murray returns a forehand shot to Marius Copil of Romania during Day Six of the Citi Open at the Rock Creek Tennis Center in Washington August 3, 2018. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 6 — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings today, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarter-final last week.

The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff.

Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3am.

Alexander Zverev remained as the world number three by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.

ATP top 20

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5455

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610 (+1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4355 (-1)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665

9. John Isner (USA) 3490

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355

11. David Goffin (BEL) 3120

12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2470

13. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2290

14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2190 (+1)

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2000 (+1)

16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (+2)

17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1935

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1870 (+1)

19. Jack Sock (USA) 1850 (-5)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1745 (+1)

Selected:

195. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 290 (+3)

375. Andy Murray (GBR) 110 (+457)

— AFP