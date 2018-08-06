Azmin: Malaysia-Singapore discuss HSR project this month

Azmin told reporters in the lobby of Parliament today that talks would take place this month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Discussion between Malaysia and Singapore on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Railway (HSR) will be held this month, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“The official meeting will take place some time in August.

“Yesterday, I went to Singapore to visit Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (home minister), and I took the opportunity to meet with senior officials from Singapore to discuss the HSR project. The meeting went in a positive manner,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously said that the Malaysian government would discuss with Singapore to postpone the implementation of the HSR project.

The Pakatan Harapan government also disclosed that the actual cost for the 350-kilometre railway linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore was RM110 billion, double the figure of RM55 billion announced by the BN administration previously. — Bernama