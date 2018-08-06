Lil Wayne releases new track ‘Quasimodo’

Rapper Lil Wayne — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — With fans anxiously awaiting Lil Wayne’s long-delayed Tha Carter V, the rapper has just shared his latest track, Quasimodo.

Following a week after Lil Wayne’s collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Quavo on More, the new track comes by way of the online mixtape distribution platform DatPiff.

On the track, Lil Wayne can be heard using the term “YOLO”, one associated with Drake, who is signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money label.

As for Tha Carter V, the rapper recently told fans during a concert in Miami that he had had a meeting about the album, which was originally slated for a 2013 release date. No new drop date has been set, however.

It is likewise unclear if Quasimodo is a one-off track or if fans might expect to hear it on the long-awaited LP. — AFP-Relaxnews