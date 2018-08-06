Selayang MP offers seat to Anwar

Leong said he is confident that the other 51 federal lawmakers from the party would agree to do the same. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen said today he would give up his parliamentary seat for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if the newly elected PKR president requested him to do so.

Leong, who is also vying for the vice-president post in the upcoming PKR elections, said he is confident that the other 51 federal lawmakers from the party would agree to do the same.

“If Anwar asks, I think all 51 MPs here would make way for him. So far, there has been no discussions yet and I don’t know how the rumours were spread.

“But yes, if the top leadership says they have identified a seat and they come to speak to me, I will give it up. I have no problem in doing so,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

He said, however, this does not mean that he is being disrespectful towards the voters who have elected him on May 9, but stressed that the mandate was essentially given to PKR, regardless of the representative.

“We all contest under the same PKR banner.

“This is not a game. We all know that Anwar has been a political victim, so why shouldn’t we give him a chance?” he said.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) bloc has come to a consensus that Anwar will be succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

However, to enter Cabinet, Anwar needs to be a Member of Parliament.