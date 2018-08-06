Father of Joe Flizzow, Ishak Nengah passes away at 65

Ishak Nengah (pic) leaves behind Aishah and three kids — Johan (Joe Flizzow), 38, Ashraf, 36, and Iman, 28. — Picture via blogspot/ishaknengah

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — Television personality and father of Joe Flizzow, Ishak Nengah, 65, passed away at the University Malaya Medical Centre earlier today at 12.45pm.

The former TV3 news anchor reportedly passed away due to complications caused by nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) or in short nose cancer.

Wife Aishah Ali said he suffered respiratory problems at about 4am and she rushed him to the medical centre.

“His departure came as such a shock to us. My family and I are deeply saddened by this loss,” Aishah told Harian Metro.

Aishah said her husband has been battling the disease since 2011.

“Throughout this period, the cancer cells had spread throughout his body which has affected almost all of his organs,” the former Sunday Mail editor told Bahasa Malaysia daily Utusan.

His remains will be brought to Masjid Darul Ehsan in SS15 Subang Jaya and will be buried at the Tanah Perkuburan Islam MPSJ in USJ22 after the Asar prayers.

Ishak leaves behind Aishah and three kids — Johan (Joe Flizzow), 38, Ashraf, 36, and Iman, 28