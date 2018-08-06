CEP meetings with stakeholders put on hold, says Zeti

Zeti said the Council had almost finished its task and is in the midst of preparing the full report. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) meetings with stakeholders has been put on hold for now, with the deadline for the advisory body to wrap up its duties just around the corner.

A member, Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz said the Council had almost finished its task and is in the midst of preparing the full report.

“Anyway, the 100 days is almost up, in another two weeks,” she said when met by reporters after the CEP meeting today at Ilham Tower, here.

When asked about the timeframe for the report to be ready, she said only the secretariat would know.

The CEP was formed on May 12 by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to act as an advisor on economic, financial and other matters.

It comprises five members including Zeti, with the others being Tun Daim Zainuddin, Tan Sri Robert Kuok, Tan Sri Hassan Marican and Prof Jomo Kwame Sundaram.

The last day for the CEP is expected to be August 22.

Meanwhile, Zeti, who is also Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Group Chairman, noted that the investment institution is parked under the Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputera (YPB) and was unaware if it would come under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to recent news reports, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and PNB would be placed under the PMO under the new government structure, and not the Economic Affairs Ministry.

Zeti also said the PNB management and herself would jointly meet the media soon to respond to questions regarding its direction. — Bernama